Two arrested for home invasion in East Memphis, police say

Memphis police arrested two people for an armed robbery and home invasion, according to court records.
Police records said the suspects broke into a house on the 3500 block of Spottswood Avenue and robbed the people inside the home.
One of the victims heard a loud noise coming from the front door and then he was struck in the back of the head.
Two other people ran inside the home and went upstairs. A second victim, who heard the noises, came out of the bathroom and saw one of the suspects running at him with a gun.
He was forced to go downstairs and then a third victim was hit in the face with a pistol.
The suspects ran off with $1,500 in cash.
Police said Colby Lamberth and Deshnde James were arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Robbery Burglary.
