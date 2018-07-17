Two arrested in downtown Memphis shooting

Memphis police made multiple arrests in a downtown Memphis shooting.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim came outside and heard a man and a woman arguing on the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
Related: Good Samaritan shot after stopping man from attacking girlfriend
He told the two to stop. That is when police said, Danny Nguyen told him 'Stay in your lane before you get shot.'
Trending stories:
- Homeless man walks into Memphis restaurant; bartender's reaction goes viral
- Man charged with rape after incident during massage at Cordova spa
- Woman vows to sue nephew over $1.2 million lottery prize
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said Nguyen left the scene and then came back with a Quadavious Coleman. Police said the two knocked on the victim's door and said he wanted to fight.
The victim and another man came outside and the started arguing with the suspects. At some point, things escalated when police said Coleman pulled out a gun shot the victim in the chest and the forearm.
Both suspects are charged with criminal attempt second degree murder.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}