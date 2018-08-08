Two arrested in Illinois after teen went missing in Olive Branch

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Illinois - Investigators told FOX13 two suspects have been arrested in Illinois after a teen went missing in Olive Branch.
Juan E. Andrade, 30, and Jason St Aubin, 29, from Creal Springs, Illinois was arrested August 7th.
Both suspects received a $555,555 for the charge of kidnapping and $55,555 for the charge of conspiracy.
Officers said John Aubrey Peal III went missing after he was messaging strangers on a gaming app.
His parents later traveled to Illinois to pick John up after turning himself in to a local fire department.
The teens father confirmed with FOX13 that he used the gaming app 'Discord' to meet the suspects.
BREAKING: John Aubrey Peal’s father told me his son is safe. He is driving now to Illinois to pick him up. He says Aubrey turned himself in to the fire department. John told @FOX13Memphis that police confirmed Aubrey used Discord to meet someone. pic.twitter.com/8UoLZLbFux— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) August 5, 2018
