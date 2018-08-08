  • Two arrested in Illinois after teen went missing in Olive Branch

    By: Courtney Mickens

    WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Illinois - Investigators told FOX13 two suspects have been arrested in Illinois after a teen went missing in Olive Branch.

    Juan E. Andrade, 30, and Jason St Aubin, 29, from Creal Springs, Illinois was arrested August 7th.

    Both suspects received a $555,555 for the charge of kidnapping and $55,555 for the charge of conspiracy.

    Officers said John Aubrey Peal III went missing after he was messaging strangers on a gaming app.

    His parents later traveled to Illinois to pick John up after turning himself in to a local fire department.

    The teens father confirmed with FOX13 that he used the gaming app 'Discord' to meet the suspects.

