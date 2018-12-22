Two arrests made after road rage incident killed 2-year-old Laylah Washington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police just made two arrests after a 2-year-old girl was shot and killed during a road rage incident in 2017.
RELATED: New details released in shooting of 2-year-old
Laylah Washington was shot as she was riding with her mother in a white Nissan Maxima on Kirby Parkway near Castle Creek. That shooting happened June 11, 2017.
Laylah later died from her injuries June 13, 2017.
During the investigation, video footage was found. Multiple witnesses and persons of interest were interviewed at the time.
Now, Tylan McCray, 21, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt Felony to wit: First Degree Murder (3 counts), Employing a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance W/I to Man/Del/Sell to wit: Marijuana (McCray was arrested with 26.7 grams of suspected marijuana and THC oil).
Also, Brandon McCray, 19, was arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact to wit: First Degree Murder.
Both suspects were identified through a Crime Stoppers tip on the one-year anniversary of Laylah’s death and the continued efforts of homicide investigators.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Poplar Avenue; traffic backed up
- No one hurt after container explodes, starts fire at Memphis factory
- Memphis teen shot in the chest, killed after friend shows her how to take gun apart
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}