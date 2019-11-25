Two bodies found in the middle of the road identified, sheriff says

TATE COUNTY, Miss. - Tate County Investigators are looking into a double homicide that occurred sometime overnight.
According to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, the bodies of two dead men were found at about 5 a.m. on Sunday in the middle of Wes Williams Road near Memphis-Oxford Road by a driver.
The victims had been shot multiple times. The sheriff told FOX13 it appears the bodies had been dumped there.
The sheriff told FOX13 the victims were Manuel Olives and Steven Alex Smith.
Both of them were 20-years-old.
