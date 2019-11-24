  • Two bodies found in the middle of the road in Tate Co., Sheriff says

    TATE COUNTY, Miss. - Tate County Investigators are looking into a double homicide that occurred sometime overnight.

    According to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, the bodies of two dead men were found about 5 a.m. Sunday in the middle of Wes Williams Rd. near Memphis Oxford Rd. by a motorist, police said.

    The victims had been shot multiple times. The Sheriff told FOX13 it appears the bodies had been dumped there.

    The Sheriff told us the names of the victims will not be released until their family members are notified. 

    We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

