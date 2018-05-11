  • Two children snatch purse with $1000 in it from woman at gas station

    Updated:

    A woman is without $1000 in cash, her debit card and her ID after two children stole her purse at a Memphis gas station. 

    Trending stories:

    The police report said the purse-snatching happened on the 2800 block of Hickory Hill. The victim was walking back to her car when the two children, whom the woman described at 12 or 13-years-old, stole her wallet. 

    An employee of the gas station said there were several witnesses, but they were not at the gas station when officers arrived. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two children snatch purse with $1000 in it from woman at gas station

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman pepper sprayed, hit with brick during argument about gas money, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man tries to rob Family Dollar, manager thwarts plans

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person critically injured in South Memphis shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vandals spray paint threats on several schools across the Mid-South