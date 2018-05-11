Two children snatch purse with $1000 in it from woman at gas station

A woman is without $1000 in cash, her debit card and her ID after two children stole her purse at a Memphis gas station.
The police report said the purse-snatching happened on the 2800 block of Hickory Hill. The victim was walking back to her car when the two children, whom the woman described at 12 or 13-years-old, stole her wallet.
An employee of the gas station said there were several witnesses, but they were not at the gas station when officers arrived.
