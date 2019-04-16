0 Two companies expanding footprint in Memphis, creating new jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two companies are expanding their footprint in Memphis and creating almost 80 new jobs.

J.M. Smuckers, LLC. and Cleveland Track Material, Inc. are seeking tax breaks with the EDGE board for this growth.

Smuckers is growing its operations on Burbank Road and creating 25 new jobs, while Cleveland Track Material, Inc. plans to expand its facility on East Mallory Avenue in South Memphis.

This expansion will triple its current staff by creating 51 new jobs.

Between the two companies, average salaries would range from more than $43,000 - $47,000 before benefits.

Dr. Elena Delavega, who studies poverty at the University of Memphis, said these jobs have the opportunity to lift people out of poverty.

“There are a lot of people who could benefit from these wages that brings them to $15 or higher that would be really, really good and really beneficial for Memphis,” she said.

Both expansions are also manufacturing jobs, which means there’s a concern they could be cut and replaced with more technology in the future.

Delavega said the Memphis market needs to stay a step ahead to avoid that.

“Try to have a very diverse workforce with a very diverse industry so that not one industry is vulnerable,” said Delavega.

EDGE board will meet this Wednesday to discuss the PILOT or payment in lieu of taxes applications for expansions.

J.M Smuckers is applying for a six-year PILOT which includes a $8.8 million investment. Cleveland Track Material Inc. is applying for a seven-year PILOT which includes a $6 million investment.

