Two convicted child rapist sentenced to over 50 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The District Attorney said two convicted child rapists in separate cases have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.
Rodney Miller, 48, was sentenced to 50 years in prison with no parole. His convictions last month were rape of a child, aggravated battery and aggravated statutory rape.
Investigators say Miller had an ongoing relationship with the daughter of a family friend in Cordova. The relationship began when she was 11-years-old.
The relationship became public in December 2016 when the girl left her cell phone at home and her mother discovered sexually explicit text messages on the phone from Miller.
The mother noticed messages that suggested where they should have sex next.
Once the mother confronted Miller, she revealed that Miller has been having sex with her for the past six months. Miller was also touching her sexually a year prior to that.
In a separate case, Quintin Brittenum, 54, was sentenced to 55 years in prison without possibility for parole.
This sentenced was based on the summer rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.
Britenum is a prior sex offender.
Back in June, he was convicted of sexually assaulting teo young sisters in 2015 in Frayser. The young girls were ages 7 and 9 years old.
In 1994, Brittenum was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
