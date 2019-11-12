Two customers involved in shooting at local Dollar Tree, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two customers were involved in a shooting at a Dollar Tree in Whitehaven, police say.
According to police, one of the involved parties shot another multiple times.
One person was transported to the Regional One in critical condition.
At this time it is unclear what sparked the incident.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 5270 S. Third: Dollar Tree.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 12, 2019
Prelim info: Two customers were fighting and armed with guns. One of the parties involved shot the other multiple times. The victim is being xported critical to ROH.
FOX13 is working to get more information.
