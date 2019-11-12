  • Two customers involved in shooting at local Dollar Tree, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two customers were involved in a shooting at a Dollar Tree in Whitehaven, police say.

    According to police, one of the involved parties shot another multiple times. 

    One person was transported to the Regional One in critical condition. 

    At this time it is unclear what sparked the incident. 

    FOX13 is working to get more information.  

