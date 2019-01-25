Two day event provides free dental work

Dentists from the Memphis area teaming up to provide dental care to hundreds of people.
The Mid-South Mission of Mercy is a free, two-day dental clinic for under-served and under-insured people living in Memphis and the surrounding Mid-South area.
The clinic is a team effort from the Memphis Dental Society and Shelby County Dental Society.
According to the MidMOM, the goal is to meet the immediate dental needs of underserved and underinsured individuals living in the greater Memphis area and to tell them the importance of oral health.
The event runs from January 25th to 26th, 2019; clinic doors open at 6 a.m. and patients are seen in a first come, first serve basis until capacity is reached for the day.
It is at Bellevue Baptist Church off Appling Road and open to anyone who waits in line-- get there early.
Since 2016, volunteers have provided over $3.4 million worth of dentistry to more than 6,200 patients in the greater Memphis area with the help of nearly 6,000 volunteers.
The Memphis Dental Society and Shelby County Dental Society have partnered together to bring this event to the Memphis area since 2016.
