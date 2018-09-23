  • Two dead after crash in Shelby County

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Two people have been pronounced dead after a crash in Millington Sunday morning.

    Deputies told FOX13 the single-car crash happened in the 2600 block of Cuba Millington.

    Traffic has been diverted in the area while deputies investigate the scene.

    >> ALTERNATE ROUTES

    The cause of this accident is still unknown.

    FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.

