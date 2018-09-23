Two dead after crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Two people have been pronounced dead after a crash in Millington Sunday morning.
Deputies told FOX13 the single-car crash happened in the 2600 block of Cuba Millington.
Traffic has been diverted in the area while deputies investigate the scene.
The cause of this accident is still unknown.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
Update: Two people have been pronounced dead on the scene of this accident. Traffic is still being diverted.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 23, 2018
