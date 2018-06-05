Two dead after double shooting in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in Highland Heights.
Two men were found shot and killed on the scene.
Trending stories:
- Sex offender tries to meet girl, 14, in Walmart parking lot for sex
- Man sitting at popular Memphis intersection shot in chest
- 6 people arrest during Memphis drug bust, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Police responded to the scene at Tredwell and Guernsey Monday afternoon.
The second man was sent to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}