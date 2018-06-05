  • Two dead after double shooting in Highland Heights

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in Highland Heights.

    Two men were found shot and killed on the scene.

    Police responded to the scene at Tredwell and Guernsey Monday afternoon.

    The second man was sent to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information on this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

