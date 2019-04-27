0 Two dead following overnight shootings in Whitehaven neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Two men are killed in Memphis in just six hours. The scenes are just blocks away from each other.

“I’m shocked. I just know I’m very shocked.”

FOX13 met Ateariny Boyd along Raines Road.

She’d just learned her uncle was killed outside a nightclub on Millbranch Rd, right down the road.

“I had just met him not too long ago,” Boyd told us. She identified her uncle as Lacey Odom.

Memphis police said around 2:30 Saturday morning a man was shot while trying to leave a club after an argument inside.

Then around 8:45, police got another call, just a four-minute drive away, at the Sterling Townhomes on Raines. There, a man was shot to death inside a car.

“My uncle Lacey, he got shot to death last night, and I know it isn’t a coincidence that his sister lives right here and somehow somebody else done got shot in her apartments right by where she lives at,” Boyd said.

A half-dozen police cars had traffic backed up on Raines Rd for three hours. Spectators stood behind crime scene tape on all sides.

Entire families waited to hear the latest bit of news.

Right across the street, kids were outside playing football near a middle school.

Boyd is just 14 years-old. She spent the morning going from one homicide to another, unable to get ahold of her uncle’s sister.

“Memphis is dangerous,” she answered.

Memphis police have not identified either victim.

FOX13 has also asked police if the two homicides are connected. We’re waiting to hear back. If you have any information on either homicide, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 5-2-8 CASH.



