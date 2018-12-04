Two dead, three critical after train collides with vehicle in Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Two people are dead and three people are in critical condition after a train collided with a vehicle in Red Banks, Mississippi, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened on N. Red Banks Rd. at Fresco Rd. near I-22.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there has not been a crash at that intersection in the last five years.
We're working to confirm if any other injuries were reported.
