  • Two dead, three critical after train collides with vehicle in Mississippi

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Two people are dead and three people are in critical condition after a train collided with a vehicle in Red Banks, Mississippi, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. 

    The crash happened on N. Red Banks Rd. at Fresco Rd. near I-22.

    According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there has not been a crash at that intersection in the last five years.

    We're working to confirm if any other injuries were reported.

    FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. See a LIVE report from the scene on FOX13 News at 5.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories