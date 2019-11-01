Two houses catch fire in Memphis neighborhood, fire crews battle flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews with the Memphis Fire Department are battling two house fires on one street.
First responders were called to Rayburn Street near S. Third Street early Friday morning.
Officials with MFD said flames from one house spread to another house in the area.
It's unclear if anyone was injured at this time.
We're working to learn more information on this investigation.
