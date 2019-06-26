  • Two houses catch fire in Memphis neighborhood

    Updated:

    Memphis firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Memphis. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, the flames broke out around 5 a.m. on the 3200 block of Scotland. 

    Two houses in the area caught on fire. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the fires and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories