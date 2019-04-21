Two in critical following auto accident, police say

MEMPHIS, Tn - Two individuals are fighting for their life following a crash near Walnut Grove.
Memphis police responded to a crash at Walnut Grove and Farm Road.
According to police, two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved.
Two individuals were transported t Regional One in critical condition.
