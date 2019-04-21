  • Two in critical following auto accident, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tn - Two individuals are fighting for their life following a crash near Walnut Grove.

    Memphis police responded to a crash at Walnut Grove and Farm Road.

    According to police, two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved.

    Two individuals were transported t Regional One in critical condition.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

