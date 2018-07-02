  • Two indicted in murder of man left on MPD impound lot for 49 days

    Two people were indicted in a murder and attempted robbery case which drew national headlines. 

    According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, Mardracus West, 19, and Earl Brown, 21, are facing multiple felony counts including first-degree murder. 

    The news release details, "The van was towed to the city impound lot where, on Feb. 5, 2018, the body of a third victim, Bardomiano Perez Hernandez, was found behind the front seat. An autopsy determined that Hernandez died of a gunshot wound." 

    The two suspects are being held without bond. 

     

