Two indicted in robbery, shooting death of acquaintance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were indicted Tuesday in the robbery and shooting death of Tommy Johnson.
Johnson, 18, was found shot multiple times in a bedroom at a residence in the 1600 block of Cherry Road on August 31, 2017.
Ronnie Stewart, 36, and Taquavious Durham, 20, have been indicted on first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated robbery charges.
Stewart was also indicted as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Johnson was an acquaintance of both Stewart and Durham.
