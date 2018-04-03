  • Two indicted in robbery, shooting death of acquaintance

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were indicted Tuesday in the robbery and shooting death of Tommy Johnson. 

    Johnson, 18,  was found shot multiple times in a bedroom at a residence in the 1600 block of Cherry Road on August 31, 2017.

    Ronnie Stewart, 36, and Taquavious Durham, 20, have been indicted on first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated robbery charges.

    Stewart was also indicted as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 

    Johnson was an acquaintance of both Stewart and Durham.

