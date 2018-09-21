  • Two injured after overnight shooting in Sherwood Forest

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A gunman is on the run Friday morning after a shooting in Sherwood Forest.

    Two people were injured when shots were fired around 10:30 Thursday night.

    It happened in the 3700 block of Briar Rose Rd.

    One victim was rushed to Regional One - the other was taken to St. Francis.

    FOX13 has reached out to police for updates on the victim's condition - stay with us on Good Morning Memphis for updates.

