Two injured, suspect on the run after shooting in local neighborhood

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Oakhaven Saturday morning.

    Investigators say the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Applewood Cv. 

    Two men were found shot on the scene. Both were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    Police say the man responsible for the shooting was last seen driving a 4-door Mazda.

    Officers have not confirmed if the suspect and victims know each other.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

