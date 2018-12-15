Two injured, suspect on the run after shooting in local neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Oakhaven Saturday morning.
Investigators say the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Applewood Cv.
Two men were found shot on the scene. Both were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say the man responsible for the shooting was last seen driving a 4-door Mazda.
Officers have not confirmed if the suspect and victims know each other.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3226 Applewood Cv. Two males were shot and xported in non-critical condition. The suspect is described as a male Black in a white 4-dr Mazda. At this point, it is unknown if the suspect and victims are known to each other.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 15, 2018
