Two juveniles and others injured in critical crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two juveniles and two women were taken to the hospital after a critical crash Friday evening.
Investigators were on the scene of a crash on Outland and Cromwell.
MPD said this was a two-car crash with multiple injuries.
Two females were taken to Regional One. One female was critical, another was non-critical.
A young girl and boy were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Officers are on the scene of a crash at Outland and Cromwell. This was a two vehicle crash with multiple injuries.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 10, 2018
2 females were xported to ROH. 1 critical & 1 non-critical.
2 juveniles (1 male & 1 female) were xported non-critical to LeBonheur.
