Two juveniles and others injured in critical crash

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two juveniles and two women were taken to the hospital after a critical crash Friday evening.

    Investigators were on the scene of a crash on Outland and Cromwell.

    MPD said this was a two-car crash with multiple injuries.

    Two females were taken to Regional One. One female was critical, another was non-critical.

    A young girl and boy were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

     

