0 Two killed, 3 others hospitalized after multiple shootings across Memphis in less than 5 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In a violent couple of hours across Memphis, two people were killed and three others were sent to the hospital after multiple shootings.

The motives behind each of the shootings are still unknown, but police are investigating each incident to learn more about potential suspects.

One of the five victims was a store owner, according to multiple witnesses on scene.

ORANGE MOUND

Two of the incidents happened in Orange Mound, one of them deadly.

The first shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Kimball Avenue.

Investigators said one man – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

According to police, the suspected shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and driving a white vehicle.

The second shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Ethel Street in Orange Mound.

According to MPD, three people were shot. Investigators said all three were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

None of their identities were released.

BERCLAIR

The third shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Waring Road. The incident was just outside a small shopping center.

Crime scene stretches across three business plus the entrances to a shopping center. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/nECLMcdV6G — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) June 28, 2019

The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses at the scene told FOX13 that the victim was the owner of the store.

Witnesses told FOX13 the shooting happened outside the "Z" Market. One person was detained by police on scene.

