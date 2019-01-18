Two killed after vehicle crashes into tree near Memphis middle school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were killed in a car crash near a Memphis middle school.
Memphis police confirmed two people died as a result of the crash around 9 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened in the 6300 block of Quince Road, which is across from Ridgeway Middle School.
Preliminary information: Officers are currently on the scene of a crash where a vehicle struck a tree at 6333 Quince. Two individuals have been pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an active scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 18, 2019
Emergency responders said the two victims – who were not identified – were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Memphis police, the vehicle both victims were in struck a tree at that location.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
