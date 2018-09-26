Two known gang members indicted in April shooting

Two men have been indicted in the shooting death of a Frayser teen following an argument in April, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.
Related: Memphis gangsters charged in murder of fellow gang member
A grand jury indicted Jonquett Haggett, 19, and Will Vaughn, 26, on first-degree murder charges in the death of 19-year-old Cameron Horne. The victim was walking near Baskin and Dellwood.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 people killed, 2 others hurt after shooting at South Memphis apartment complex
- 5 things to know about Bill Cosby, his prison sentence, victim Andrea Constand
- Expert disputes testimony of first responder during Day 1 of Jessica Chambers murder retrial
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators said the defendants were riding in a car when Vaughn told his girlfriend to pull the vehicle over so he and Haggett could get out.
The two then chased Horne and fired shots at him.
Horne was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. Haggett had exchanged words with the victim and his girlfriend shortly before the shooting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}