Two local cities top list of 'Each State's Most Robbed City', report says

A new study reported by 'Your Local Security' said two cities in the Mid-South topped the list of Each State's Most Robbed City.
According to the report, robbery statistics were pulled from the 2017 FBI crime data.
They calculated the robberies per capita for each city which had more 20,000 residents and found the city in each state with the highest rate of robbery in 2017.
The list of cities in the Mid-South are below:
Tennessee
- Memphis
Arkansas
- West Memphis
Mississippi
- Jackson
Click here for the full report.
