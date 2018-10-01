Two lottery winners in the Mid-South win thousands, but still haven't claimed their prizes

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Tennessee has winners across the state after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - two players were right here in the Mid-South. However, both winners still haven't claimed their prizes.
According to the TN Lottery, a Powerball Power Play ticket was sold in Collierville. That player won $1 million after matching all five white balls.
Another winning ticket was sold in Memphis. That player won $200,000 and matched all five white balls, but didn't use Power Play.
No additional information is available regarding the winners until they claim their prize.
If you have any questions, visit tnlottery.com and click 'winning numbers' for complete detailed charts on all lottery drawings.
