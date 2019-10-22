0 Two males and one female sought out by police in theft, assault

Memphis police seek the public’s help to find three suspects who stole from and beat a woman.

The incident occurred at 3444 Plaza Ave. after the victim was in the self-checkout line when she realized her wallet was stolen.

She noticed this when an unknown female and male approached her asking for money, police said.

The victim went to retrieve her wallet from her purse to try to help but discovered her wallet was missing.

She confronted the male and female about her missing wallet and both denied taking the wallet, then started to threaten the victim.

When the victim left the store, she was again confronted by the same two suspects where she was severely beaten in the parking lot, police said.

The two suspects left prior to police arrival.

Investigators reviewed the video that was captured inside the store.

The investigation showed that the suspect that took the wallet and the suspects who assaulted her all arrived in the store together.

There were two male suspects and a female suspect.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org. Informants can remain anonymous.

