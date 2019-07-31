Two men arrested for having fentanyl, heroin inside car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are facing a string of charges including possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell after being caught with dangerous drugs, police said.
Police said Clayton and Thomas Hargett were parked in front of the business on the 1400 block of East Brooks Road.
Officers then noticed one of them didn't have on a seatbelt, according to police records.
When they initiated a traffic stop and searched the vehicle, they found heroin and fentanyl, syringes, a burned can lid and Narcan.
