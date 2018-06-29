0 Two men caught on surveillance video stealing truck, equipment from small business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A small business had a truck and several pieces of equipment stolen Wednesday morning.

Two men knocked down the fence and broke into Hernandez Auto Service in Nutbush.

And surveillance video captured the whole thing.

Jose Hernandez, manager of the shop, said it happened in the middle of the night Wednesday.

“As soon as I got here I saw the gate on the floor, and the first thing that I did was to check the trucks,” Hernandez said. “I saw that one of the trucks was missing a stereo and some parts.”

Hernandez said a white pickup truck was stolen off his lot.

Trending stories:

He said the two men were circling his property for 45 minutes and then were inside the lot for even longer.

“They were looking,” Hernandez said. “They took their time. They probably were like two hours.”

He told FOX 13 he now has to replace everything that was stolen.

In total, the value of what was taken equals more than $7,000, which he will have to replace out of pocket.

“They actually tried to rob us before but nothing like this,” Hernandez said. “I guess this is going to happen in every business but this time they actually did. It is just crazy.”

He said he believes police will find the people responsible.

“I don’t understand how people can do this,” Hernandez said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.