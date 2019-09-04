  • Two men critically injured in double shooting, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting. 

    According to police, it happened on the 700 block of Decatur. 

    Two men were shot and taken to Regional One Hospital. 

    They are currently in critical condition. 

    No suspect information has been given. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

