Two men critically injured in double shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting.
According to police, it happened on the 700 block of Decatur.
Two men were shot and taken to Regional One Hospital.
They are currently in critical condition.
No suspect information has been given.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}