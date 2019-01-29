Two men facing multiple auto burglary charges in Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. - Investigators say two men in Mississippi are facing multiple auto burglary charges.
Two suspects were seen breaking into multiple vehicles at The Hub on Anchorage Rd. in Oxford, Mississippi on January 26.
Officers identified the suspects as Dawson George, 20, from Booneville, Mississippi and Ethan Oaks, 19, from Saltillo, Mississippi.
George and Oaks were placed under arrest and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.
Victims began reporting items missing from their vehicles later that morning, according to officers.
A search warrant of the car driven by the suspects yielded a majority of the stolen items.
Both suspects were charged with eight counts of auto burglary. They were both given a $25,000 bond.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.
