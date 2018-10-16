Two men indicted after stealing hundreds of firearms from Mid-South UPS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men have been indicted for a firearm theft at a UPS Facility.
Roland Jackson, 18, and Taveyan Turnbon, both from Chicago, transported and shipped stolen firearms from Tennessee to Illinois on September 30, according to their charges.
September 26, Roland Jackson and an unknown person in Illinois purchased a U-Haul van with stolen identification.
A few days later, Jackson and Turnbo traveled to Tennessee from Illinois. The next day, both defendants stole 366 firearms from a shipping facility in Tennessee and transported the stolen firearms in the rented U-Haul van to Illinois.
“Cargo theft from shipping facilities that interrupts and threatens interstate commerce must be dealt with swiftly and certainly,” said U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant.
Jackson and Turnbo have been charged with knowingly conspired and agreed with each other and with other unknown individuals to transport and ship stolen firearms from Tennessee to Illinois.
Another count charges the suspects with knowingly transporting and shipping interstate commerce from Tennessee to Illinois.
The third count charges both suspects with knowingly possessing stolen firearms. Specifically, 322 different Ruger .380 caliber pistols and 44 different Ruger .22 LR caliber pistols, which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.
The fourth count charges Jackson as a convicted felon knowingly possessing stolen firearms affecting interstate commerce.
If convicted, both defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment, $250,000 fine and three years supervised release.
Each defendant has been taken into custody and is pending trial. Both men were indicted Thursday, October 11.
