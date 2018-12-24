Two men on the run, 2 rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for two men who they said shot two others in Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Ketchum Road near Airways Boulevard.
Two men were shot inside the Willow Oaks Apartments, police said.
NOW: Just talked to a neighbor who lives across from this apartment complex. She said it’s sad to this kind of violence on Christmas Eve. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Igz5QqzmZB— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) December 24, 2018
Both victims – who have not been identified – were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the two suspects drove from the scene wearing all black clothing, inside a burgundy vehicle with plastic on the driver’s side window.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
