  • Two men on the run, 2 rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for two men who they said shot two others in Memphis. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Ketchum Road near Airways Boulevard. 

    Two men were shot inside the Willow Oaks Apartments, police said. 

    Both victims – who have not been identified – were taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police said the two suspects drove from the scene wearing all black clothing, inside a burgundy vehicle with plastic on the driver’s side window. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories