Two men on the run after North Memphis home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for two suspects after a home invasion in North Memphis.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Boxwood on Sunday.
The homeowner told MPD she heard someone knocking at her door around 2 a.m. - but she didn't answer the door.
At 3 a.m., she heard someone banging on her door again. When she looked out the window, she saw a man with a dark complexion wearing a gray jacket with a gray hoodie and blue jeans looking into her windows.
That's when she locked herself into the bedroom and called the police.
When officers arrived on the scene, the noticed moments inside the home.
Police then noticed two men jump out of the rear window at the same time.
After a chase, police took two suspects into custody.
They were identified as Patrick Fleming, 20, and Lundarius Brown, 19.
Both of them were charged and taken to 201 Poplar.
