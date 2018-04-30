  • Two men rob pharmacy, steal $44,000 in drugs, police say

    Two men are in jail after being arrested for robbing a CVS Pharmacy at gunpoint. 

    Court records show Keith Harrington and Jesse Coop were arrested on April 27. They are both charged with aggravated robbery. 

    The robbery happened on the 6600 block of Winchester. 

    Police said one of the men acted as a lookout as the other pointed a revolver at the pharmacist. He demanded the staff open the drug safe. Then the men were able to get away with $44,000 in Xanax, Morphine, Hydrocodone and more. 

    Hidden inside the drugs was a tracking device that police used to track them down. They were found on the 6600 block of Knight Arnold. 

