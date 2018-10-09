0 Two men robbed on Beale St. early Saturday morning; police searching for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after two men were robbed on Beale St. early Saturday morning.

Video shows two men approaching two male victims around 5:10 a.m. -- not far from where prominent city leader Phil Trenary was killed two weeks ago.

Both suspects grabbed the first victim by the neck and began choking him. That victim was eventually able to escape.

The suspects then grabbed another victim by the neck.

At that time, one suspect dressed in black showed a handgun in his pocket. He threatened to shoot the victims if they didn’t cooperate.

The second victim tossed some cash in the air and was able to escape while the suspects gathered the money and fled.

People who live downtown said it’s unsettling because the robbery comes about nine days after Trenary was gunned down.

Saturday’s incident is just a block away from where Trenary was murdered.

“Because I think this is not a good depiction of what we truly are in this city,” one man explained.

Police told FOX13 over the phone, anytime there’s an increase in incidents like this, that means an increase in security.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

