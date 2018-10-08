Two men robbed on Beale St. early Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after two men were robbed on Beale St. early Saturday morning.
Video shows two men approaching two male victims around 5:10 a.m.
Both suspects grabbed the first victim by the neck and began choking him. That victim was eventually able to escape.
The suspects then grabbed another victim by the neck.
At that time, one suspect dressed in black showed a handgun in his pocket. He threatened to shoot the victims if they didn’t cooperate.
The second victim tossed come cash in the air and was able to escape while the suspects gathered the money and fled.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
