Two men rushed to hospital after shooting in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Gleason Avenue.
According to MPD, officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
Both men – who have not yet been identified – were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
The details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1336 Gleason. Two males have been shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 12, 2019
