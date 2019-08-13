  • Two men rushed to hospital after shooting in South Memphis, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis.

    Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Gleason Avenue. 

    According to MPD, officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. 

    Both men – who have not yet been identified – were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    Investigators did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.

    The details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear.

