Two men shot at while trying to rob victim

Police have two people detained for trying to rob someone in Memphis.
MPD said shots were fired on the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue around 5:20 a.m. for the attempted robbery.
Two armed suspected attempted to rob the victim, but were met with gunfire. No injuries were reported.
Officers have the two suspects detained. This is an ongoing investigation.
The two would-be robbers tried to rob the victim, but the victim started shooting.
No one was injured.
