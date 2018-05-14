  • Two men shot at while trying to rob victim

    Updated:

    Police have two people detained for trying to rob someone in Memphis. 

    Trending stories:

    MPD said shots were fired on the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue around 5:20 a.m. for the attempted robbery. 

    The two would-be robbers tried to rob the victim, but the victim started shooting. 

    No one was injured. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two men shot at while trying to rob victim

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person critically injured in South Memphis shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 dead 4 others injured after shooting near Crosstown Concourse, video released

  • Headline Goes Here

    5-year-old shot when Memphis home sprayed with bullets

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person rushed to hospital from Lamar Avenue shooting