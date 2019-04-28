Two men shot in Orange Mound neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Update on 4/27/19 @ 9:28 pm: Memphis police have confirmed that both male victims are in critical condition. One is an adult and the second male is a teen.
Memphis police responded to a shooting in South Memphis Saturday night.
At 7:13, police arrived at a shooting in the 2700 block of Kimball Ave where two males were shot.
One male was exported in critical condition and the second male was transported in non-critical condition.
According to police, the suspect is a known black male wearing a red bandana, braided hair with orange tips and a Chicago Bulls jacket seen on foot southbound.
This is an ongoing investigation.
