  • Two men shot in Orange Mound neighborhood, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - Update on 4/27/19 @ 9:28 pm: Memphis police have confirmed that both male victims are in critical condition. One is an adult and the second male is a teen.

     

    Memphis police responded to a shooting in South Memphis Saturday night.

    At 7:13, police arrived at a shooting in the 2700 block of Kimball Ave where two males were shot.

    One male was exported in critical condition and the second male was transported in non-critical condition.

    According to police, the suspect is a known black male wearing a red bandana, braided hair with orange tips and a Chicago Bulls jacket seen on foot southbound.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories