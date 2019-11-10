Two men shot in Parkway Village convenient store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Perkins Rd. this morning.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault about 2:40 a.m. at 2903 S. Perkins Rd.
Two male shooting victims were transported by a private vehicle to Regional One Medical Center.
One is in critical condition and the other is in non-critical.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis’ ‘gang epidemic’ driving increase in juvenile violent crime
- James Wiseman plays following judge's clearance, legal battle to continue
- Man in critical condition after shooting in Parkway Village
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}