  • Two men shot in Parkway Village convenient store, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Perkins Rd. this morning. 

    Officers responded to an aggravated assault about 2:40 a.m. at 2903 S. Perkins Rd.

    Two male shooting victims were transported by a private vehicle to Regional One Medical Center.

    One is in critical condition and the other is in non-critical.

