Two men shot in stolen vehicle identified, charged by police, court records say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were arrested after they were both shot in North Memphis.
Monterry Decton and Davise Banks are charged in connection with a carjacking.
The triple shooting happened on Chelsea Avenue.
The address is near a Church’s Chicken and Waffle Mania. However, police did not specify where exactly the shooting happened.
Police said Becton, Banks, and an unnamed woman was shot.
According to police, they were shot while in a car they stolen last week.
The woman has been released from the hospital.
