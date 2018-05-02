Two men wanted for trying to rob a CVS Pharmacy

Two men left empty-handed when they tried to break into a Mid-South pharmacy safe.
Trending stories:
- Man tried to kidnap child from school, police say
- 18-year-old wanted for carjacking, beating 69-year-old at local gas station
- Beloved police officer shot and killed inside his West Memphis home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Memphis police released surveillance footage of the men police say is responsible for the attempted robbery.
The men walked into the CVS on the 5000 block of Stage road and tried to get into the parlay safe. When it wouldn't open, they demanded money from the clerk. The employee refused and called 911.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}