  • Two men wanted for trying to rob a CVS Pharmacy

    Updated:

    Two men left empty-handed when they tried to break into a Mid-South pharmacy safe. 

    Trending stories:

    Memphis police released surveillance footage of the men police say is responsible for the attempted robbery. 

    The men walked into the CVS on the 5000 block of Stage road and tried to get into the parlay safe. When it wouldn't open, they demanded money from the clerk. The employee refused and called 911. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two men wanted for trying to rob a CVS Pharmacy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two men rob pharmacy, steal $44,000 in drugs, police say