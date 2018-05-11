0 Two mothers, fed up with school bullying, reaches out to FOX13

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two mothers at two Shelby County Schools are looking for answers, both said their children are targets of bullying.

One at Levi Elementary, the other at Kirby High.

Theresa Marshall said her granddaughter was attacked by several other students in the gym of Kirby High School. Marshall said it’s been going on for a while.

“I understand when you fight, you lose some and you win some, but my concern was what was the safety for her when the returned back to school,” Marshall said.

Marshall said she's gotten the runaround from SCS, while looking for a solution. She also explained her granddaughter was even put on a "safety plan," where a student resource officer escorts her to and from her classes. She told FOX13 it's far from a real solution.

“I think it’s a bunch of bull-hockey. It doesn’t work,” Marshall said.

Sabrina Dodson said her 10-year-old son has been bullied for over a year, which ultimately led to a fight earlier this week at Levi Elementary.

“When you follow the protocol, and you retaliate then you’re in trouble and I don’t understand that,” Dodson said.

She said she was told the district would investigate her son's bullying and never heard back.

“At this point, I sent an email to the principal, to the guidance counselor and to all of the teachers,” Dodson said.

FOX13 reached out to Shelby County Schools, which offered this statement:

Student safety is always our top priority and all reports of bullying are taken very seriously. Once a student or family member alerts school staff members of a potential problem, school administrators meet with the families to help resolve the issue and to determine the necessary supports to help prevent future problems.

