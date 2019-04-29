Two new measles cases reported in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health State Public Health Laboratory has confirmed two additional cases of measles in residents of East Tennessee.
This brings the number of measles cases in Tennessee in 2019 to three.
The two new cases are associated with the first measles case reported in the state. The first victim was reported earlier in April.
The victims were identified as part of the ongoing contact investigation.
“We expected to have more measles cases linked to the first one, and these new cases occurred in people we had identified and were monitoring as contacts of the first patient,” said Tennessee Immunization Program Medical Director Michelle Fiscus, MD, FAAP. “The good news is there are no additional contacts of these new cases that have not already been identified.”
