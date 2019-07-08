Two new restaurants coming to Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby Farms Park Conservancy has announced two new restaurant partners that will open dining spaces in the Park later this year.
Cheffie’s Cafe will open its third location in the grab-and-go cafe’ space in the First Tennessee Foundation Visitor Center.
Local restaurant duo Tom Powers and Russ Graham will open a new restaurant concept in the FedEx Event Center. This will be the fourth restaurant in their portfolio which includes Flight and Southern Social, along with the soon-to-open Porch & Parlor.
The goal is to have both in opened in fall of 2019.
