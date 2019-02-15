Two of three suspects wanted for murder captured by Memphis police

Two of the three suspects wanted for murder have been captured by Memphis police.
MPD said Dupree Miller and Dareon Brown are now both in custody and face murder charges.
Investigators are still searching for Junior Jermaine Johnson in connection with the murder at the Shadow Brook Apartments.
Memphis police took to social media Thursday night to ask for help to find three men wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother of missing Bartlett teen girl shares message with Memphis high school students
- Man desperate for justice two years since brother murdered inside Memphis hotel
- NTSB report details what caused tow boat to sink in Mississippi River, killing 2 people
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, Mariko Faulker, 42, died of a gunshot wound from a shooting on the 3300 block at the Shadow Brook Apartments. It happened on January 26 of 2019.
Memphis police said through a thorough investigation, Homicide Investigators were able to identify Dupree Miller, Dareon Brown, and Junior Jermaine Johnson as the suspects responsible for the murder.
Warrants were issued for all three suspects, and now only Johnson is still on the run.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274..
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}