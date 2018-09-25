Two people accidentally shot in Northaven, deputies say

Two people are recovering after being shot in Northaven.
Deputies are investigating a shooting call in the 5100 block of Belfast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Multiple victims in shooting at South Memphis apartment complex
- Former employees caught embezzling nearly $1 million from Mississippi community college
- Man robs Memphis Target pharmacy at gunpoint, steals unknown amount of Xanax pills
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Two people have been transported to the hospital in stable condition.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, "Early indications suggest that this is an accidental shooting."
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting on-air and online.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}