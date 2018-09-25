  • Two people accidentally shot in Northaven, deputies say

    Updated:

    Two people are recovering after being shot in Northaven. 

    Deputies are investigating a shooting call in the 5100 block of Belfast.

    Two people have been transported to the hospital in stable condition.

    According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, "Early indications suggest that this is an accidental shooting."

